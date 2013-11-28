Tone2 announces Nemesis 'NeoFM' plugin synth

Tone2 already has a fine range of plugin synths in its catalogue, and now it wants you to meet its Nemesis. Promising to be "the next evolutionary step" in FM synthesis, this will be available from 1 December.
The so-called NeoFM synthesis technique promises to make producing FM-style sounds easier and more intuitive, with a straightforward interface also being on the agenda. Tone2 reckons that Nemesis's sound quality surpasses that of "conventional" synths, and it comes with 1000 patches.
Find out more in the feature overview video above - specs are below. We don't know the price yet, but head over to the Tone2 website on Sunday and all will presumably be revealed.
Tone2 Nemesis features
- Unrivaled sound quality.
- Offers a new and user-friendly approach to FM synthesis. Nemesis makes FM synthesis accessible to everyone, regardless of skill level or experience.
- Easy to tweak presets or program your own sounds with.
- NeoFM covers all important aspects of traditional FM synthesis, but is in no way limited only to bell-style sounds. It offers a very large sonic range, one that is much more varied than other FM synths.
- Due to its innovative technical approach, neoFM does not suffer from a metallic sound or from the weaknesses of conventional FM.
- No fewer than 22 combinable synthesis types. Nemesis expands FM with further synthesis methods such as Additive, Formant, Wavetables, Waveshaping, Phase distortion, Sync and Reso synthesis.
- Contains 1000 inspiring patches from professional designers.
- Unique signature sound.
- Nemesis features a large number of exclusive sounds that are not possible with other synthesizers.
- Perfect for modern, as well as all other music styles.
- Wave import, resynthesis and the additive spectral editor offer unlimited sonic possibilities.
- True 4x stereo unison.
- An extensive number of high-end quality effects, with flexible and innovative routing options.
- Trancegate with an extensive selection of setup options.
- High-End sound quality with low demands on your CPU.
- Powerful, easy-to-use arpeggiator.