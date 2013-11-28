Tone2 announces Nemesis 'NeoFM' plugin synth

Tone2 already has a fine range of plugin synths in its catalogue, and now it wants you to meet its Nemesis. Promising to be "the next evolutionary step" in FM synthesis, this will be available from 1 December.

The so-called NeoFM synthesis technique promises to make producing FM-style sounds easier and more intuitive, with a straightforward interface also being on the agenda. Tone2 reckons that Nemesis's sound quality surpasses that of "conventional" synths, and it comes with 1000 patches.

Find out more in the feature overview video above - specs are below. We don't know the price yet, but head over to the Tone2 website on Sunday and all will presumably be revealed.

Tone2 Nemesis features