Timbaland's studio on a bus: video tour

The typical image of a rock 'n' roll tour bus features bunk beds, substandard personal hygiene and behaviour that could best be described as deviant, but Timbaland's ride is a rather classier affair.

In fact, as you'll see if you take the video tour above, it's a high-class studio on wheels, with an SSL Matrix Console, full Pro Tools rig and vocal booth onboard. There's even space to record a live drummer and, should Timbo fancy plugging in when he's riding shotgun up-front, he's got USB and guitar inputs next to the co-pilot's chair.

You don't get any of that on the number 6 you catch to work every morning.

(Via SSL)