Tim Commerford talks electronic music and his new band, Future User

In the first few videos of his new band, Future User, bassist (and now lead vocalist) Tim Commerford appeared as a masked figure called S.W.I.M. (Someone Who Isn't Me). "I didn't want to trade on my previous bands, Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave," Commerford explains. "I wanted this to be more like I'm a regular guy in a band trying to make it in 2014 and 2015."

One look at the band's Clockwork clip (in which S.W.I.M. waterboards tennis legend John McEnroe) or the just-issued Mountain Lion video (in which Commerford, sans mask, sets himself on fire), however, and it becomes clear that the "regular guy" approach has its limits. "The videos we're doing are provocative, and I guess they're meant to be disturbing," Commerford allows. "I never wanted to make music or art that didn't really mean anything or didn't press people's buttons. That's never been my thing."

Future User differs radically from both Rage and Audioslave in that it's a heavily electronic-driven project – the band consists of Commerford and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Tarlow, and the only guitars heard on their debut album, #SteroidsOrHeroin, are courtesy of famed producer Brendan O'Brien, who has worked extensively with Commerford in the past.

Commerford sat down with MusicRadar recently to talk about his newfound love of electronic music, how he talked his good friend McEnroe into video torture, and whether Rage will be back in action anytime soon.

One big surprise is that you're Future User's lead singer. Did you always envision being the frontperson for the band?

“No, I didn’t. Not at all. I didn’t even know what this thing was going to be, really. Jordan is a super-talented engineer and producer with an amazing studio. We just got together and decided to make some music. We’d go on weird soundtrack loops, and we programmed drum patterns on Damage – that’s what we’d use as the catalyst for songs. But I wasn’t thinking of singing over it at the time; we were just in that state of creation.

“One day Jordan said that he’d seen an Audioslave clip when we played Letterman or Jay Leno. He loved my backing vocals and he said, ‘You should just try singing vocals on our stuff.’ I thought, ‘Why not? I’ll give it a shot.’ I went home, but I was back at his place within 45 minutes with lyrics and a vocal thing, ready to go.

“It’s very funny, actually: I’ve been in bands where I’ve had to wait a long, long time for lyrics and melodies; I know what that’s like. So I decided that I was gonna be as quick as I could be. I laid down my vocals in an hour. Even though I’m sort of used to the way my voice sounds, I wasn’t sure at first how it would work with the music. Jordan loved it, though, and that boosted my confidence. We kept knocking out songs, and there you go.”

Have you always been Mr. Electronic Guy, or is this a new thing for you?

“It is a new thing for me. I’m a fan of music, but I’m not set in any style. I came up on progressive rock. When I was a kid, before I played an instrument, I was into Kiss and whatever was on the radio – Foghat, straight-up rock bands. Then when I was in middle school, I got into punk rock and was obsessed with that. The Sex Pistols’ Never Mind The Bollocks was huge with me. I loved that record so much.

“I picked up the bass in seventh grade, and that’s when Zack [de la Rocha] and I started playing music together. He was a guitar player, and he and I played Sex Pistols songs. By the time I got to high school, I was into prog rock. Rush, Pink Floyd, Crimson, Genesis – I was Mr. Prog-Rock Guy.

“From there, I branched back into punk and hip-hop. But for the longest time, I was all about prog. I’m really thankful that I learned how to play Rush songs; I studied Geddy Lee big-time. To this day, I think his technique is perfect for what I did in Rage Against The Machine and everything else.”

A lot of people would call electronic music the new prog.

“Absolutely. That’s what I call it. Jordan has a digital studio that’s so high-tech. I consider the computer to be the ultimate prog-rock musician – it can do things that no human being can do. We’ve really embraced that. But Jordan’s also an analog synth freak, so we’ve got a Harp and Mini-Moog, Taurus pedals – sounds that we put into the computer. That’s totally prog. In fact, we call our music ‘progtronic.’”