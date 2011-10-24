The top 10 greatest custom synth creations

Jeff Toman from custom synth is the go-to guy for getting your synth modded. His creations have been on stage with everyone from Kaiser Cheifs to Chromeo.

After the jump check out his current favourite creations and be sure to head over to his website and flikr account for even more pimped up synths.

Some words from Jeff Toman about selecting this gallery:

"Just picking 10 was impossible as every customsynth is unique and special . The 10 on the list were chosen as new techniques were used to create them. See more over at my

website

and feel free to choose your own top 10!"