The top 10 greatest custom synth creations
Jeff Toman from custom synth is the go-to guy for getting your synth modded. His creations have been on stage with everyone from Kaiser Cheifs to Chromeo.
After the jump check out his current favourite creations and be sure to head over to his website and flikr account for even more pimped up synths.
Some words from Jeff Toman about selecting this gallery:
"Just picking 10 was impossible as every customsynth is unique and special . The 10 on the list were chosen as new techniques were used to create them. See more over at my
and feel free to choose your own top 10!"
Serge Modular
Designed to be used sitting down and able to split so it can be transported, removable backs for access and modules had their rack ears removed to streamline the look.
See more photos at http://flic.kr/s/aHsjc96MtV
Arp 2600
Re-tolexed in white with black hardware added, metalwork refinished in cream with brown print. Made as a one off and restored one at the same time back to the original for the same studio.
See more photos at http://flic.kr/s/aHsjsCFeVx
Moog Voyager
Lunar used to save time on the makeover, case was refinished in chrome to match the rest of the synth rig.
See more photos at http://flic.kr/s/aHsjw613i6
Arp Odyssey
Inspiration taken from the Blue Meanie or Blue Marvin styled synths.
See more photos at http://flic.kr/s/aHsjp5vWon
Roland RD-700 GX
Wonderful keyboard to work on and a fun design made as a one off.
See more photos at http://flic.kr/s/aHsjnTrVTK
Roland JX3P + PG200 Programmer
Here we integrated both units into the JX3P case with added MIDI upgrade and operating system , they have been a few versions this being the latest.
See more photos at http://flic.kr/s/aHsjvhfBDA
Arp Axxe
Original synth had been left in a garage and all metalwork rusted. This was then painted with gloss paint which crazed and went like bad artex, the Axxe was then sanded down and spent a few months being used with dynamo labels for the text ,
we then gave it a white and blue makeover and replaced the end panels with cream leather.
See more photos at http://flic.kr/s/aHsjvmrW9G
Yamaha CS30L
This was bought off an auction site listing it in great condition, it arrived and it wasn’t in good condition at all, so rather than restoring it the synth, it had a white makeover. One of my all time favourite synths.
See more photos at http://flic.kr/s/aHsjunZy8X
Nord Lead 2
This was covered in stickers that had been super-glued on; once they were removed they took the paint off. So the synth was customised with a black finish and two tone screen print black on black with silver text and legends.
See more photos at http://flic.kr/s/aHsjwC2aTh
Roland SH-101
Added nova mod by James at synth repair services then the rotary pots were sunken into the case to give the mod more of a factory feel. Then the case was refinished and given a unique look.
See more photos at http://flic.kr/s/aHsjrXGtCN