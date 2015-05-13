The chips are down: Moog explains why the MF-104M delay pedal is off the menu

Take a good look, because this might be the last time you see the MF-104M pedal for a while.

If you've got a Moogerfooger MF-104M analogue delay pedal you might want to keep hold of it. Moog has announced that it's suspending production of the unit due to the unavailability of the Bucket Brigade Device (BBD) chip that's essential to its production.

The good news is that, should the chips become available again, Moog will resume production of the pedal in limited numbers.

In the meantime, you can still buy the Minifooger MF-Delay pedal, and Moog also suggests that you consider its 500 Series analogue delay unit.