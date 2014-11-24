The Abuser plugin promises "aggressive distortion"

The Abuser is available at a discounted price until the end of November.

You probably wouldn't expect a plugin called The Abuser to go particularly gentle on your audio and, sure enough, Audiority's new release is said to be a distortion effect with bite.

Promising to offer a rich sound and be suitable for use in both vintage-inspired and modern productions, it's designed to be used on everything from guitars and bass to synths, drums and more.

Available in VST/AU 32-64-bit formats, The Abuser costs €39 and is available from the Audiority website. That said, it can be yours for €29 until 1 December, and a demo is available, too.