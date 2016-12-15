As 2016 draws to a close, we’ve been reflecting on the year in music, asking you to vote not only for the best new hardware and software products to have been released over the past 12 months, but also the artists and producers who’ve defined the year.

Now it’s time to bring you the results of our polls. We drew up the shortlists, but the rankings and overall winners in each category have been decided exclusively by your votes.

Over the next 10 slides we’ll be revealing who you’ve decided are the 10 best record producers of 2016, counting down to your number one. We’ll start with a man who’s planted his production flag in both the rock and pop camps, Jake Sinclair...

2016 has been another busy year for Jake Sinclair. January saw the release of Panic! At the Disco’s (pictured above) Death of a Bachelor, which he produced, and he also helmed Weezer’s well-received eponymous album.

If you’re looking for versatility, consider the fact that he co-produced a couple of tracks on the latest Sia record, too.