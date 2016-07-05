Tascam's iXR interface can connect straight to your iPhone or iPad

The iXR can connect to your laptop and iOS device.

Tascam has released the iXR, a new audio/MIDI interface that offers direct connectivity to your iOS device over a Lightning or 30-pin cable and can also hook up to your PC or Mac over USB.

The unit contains two of the company's Ultra-HDDA mic preamps with phantom power, mic and instrument-level inputs, and MIDI I/O. There are balanced stereo outputs, too.

The iXR can operate at 24-bit/96kHz quality and offers zero-latency monitoring. It ships with Cubase LE for PC and Mac and Cubasis LE for iOS.

"Tascam created the Portastudio multitrack experience, and we've continued to perfect it," comments Jim Mack, Tascam Executive Vice President. "Today's artist has a wealth of different musical resources at their fingertips, and the iXR is the first interface of its kind that ties them all together."

Expect to see the iXR in stores soon priced at around £140/$160. Find out more on the Tascam website.