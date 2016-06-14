StudioLogic's Sledge synth is back (and better) in black

Sledge, StudioLogic's distinctive bright yellow virtual analogue synth, has taken on a new livery with the Black Edition.

Photos of the Waldorf-engined instrument in its new colours recently emerged on StudioLogic's Facebook page, with the Italian company confirming that shipping will commence from next week.

As well as swapping the insanely bright yellow exterior for a more mysterious look, the keyboard has been given a dark overhaul with reverse black and grey keys. The semi-weighted keybed also gets a refresh with new balanced springs.

It's not all about the paint job and keys, either: the Black Edition also comes with improved "modulation features and sounds, with a mix of pure synthesis and sampling", and LFO2 is now synchronised.

Sledge Black Edition will ship for around £829 and should be hitting stores as of next week. For more information, check out the StudioLogic website.