Studio tour: RAK Studios, London

Step inside one of the UK capital's legendary facilities

Founded in 1976, RAK Studios in London has seen the likes of Robert Plant, Laura Marling. Keane and Radiohead come through its doors (the Oxfordshire 5-piece recorded The Bends there), and continues to attract some of the biggest names in music.

MusicRadar recently paid a visit to this former Victorian school and church hall, where we caught up with in-house engineer Mike Horner. Check out the video above to see him discussing RAK's four studios and some of the classic gear contained within them, including rare API desks, a Fairchild 670 compressor, and Yamaha's monster CS-80 synth.

He also told us why he thinks RAK has thrived in a tough market, and pondered the future of the studio.