Studio tour: RAK Studios, London

Founded in 1976, RAK Studios in London has seen the likes of Robert Plant, Laura Marling. Keane and Radiohead come through its doors (the Oxfordshire 5-piece recorded The Bends there), and continues to attract some of the biggest names in music.

MusicRadar recently paid a visit to this former Victorian school and church hall, where we caught up with in-house engineer Mike Horner. Check out the video above to see him discussing RAK's four studios and some of the classic gear contained within them, including rare API desks, a Fairchild 670 compressor, and Yamaha's monster CS-80 synth.

He also told us why he thinks RAK has thrived in a tough market, and pondered the future of the studio.