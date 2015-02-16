SoundScaper 'experimental sound lab' released for iPad

While there'll probably always be a market for fast and fun iOS music making apps, we're also seeing many deeper and more complex releases coming to market, too. Take iMusicAlbum's SoundScaper, "an experimental sound mini lab for creating unusual soundscapes, atmospheric textures, drones, glitches and noises based on circuit bending ideas."

This offers three sample-based oscillators that you can mix together and apply filtering to (a selection of samples comes included and you can also import your own). These are based on the schematics of 8-bit lo-fi sound playback chips and have 'circuit bending-like' controls. There are also three LFOs to control the filter and mixer parameters.

SoundScaper offers Audiobus and Inter-App Audio compatibility, though at least a third generation iPad is recommended if you want to make use of either standard. It's available now from the Apple App Store priced at £4.49/$5.99.

iMusicAlbum SoundScaper features