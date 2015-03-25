Sinevibes releases Zap, free Mac 'mini-synth' plugin

A midweek treat for Mac users: Sinevibes has released Zap, a free 'mini-synth' plugin in Audio Units format.

This is technically an effect - Zap is controlled by incoming audio - and comprises an envelope follower that tracks the peak energy of the sound and then applies it onto the frequency of a monophonic oscillator.

You can choose from three oscillator waveforms, and Zap is said to be capable of producing the likes of dynamic synth sweeps, sub-basses, blips, chirps and glitches.

The interface follows the usual Sinevibes blueprint, and offers animations and a live output waveform view.

Available in 32- and 64-bit AU formats, you can download Zap now from the Sinevibes website. The company has also announced a 10-day sale (this runs until 4 April) which allows you to buy any product or bundle at a 10% discount using the code SINE-Q7NR-HNJG.