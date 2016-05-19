Sinevibes looks to Switch things up with updated rhythmic gate sequencer

The latest AU plugin to roll off the Sinevibes production line is Switch 2.0, an updated version of the company's gate sequencer.

Designed for 'rhythmic audio gating', this features a flexible sequencer that runs in sync with your audio. There are 32 steps of variable duration, timing and smoothness. You can use Switch 2.0 to create tremolo, gate, pumping and stutter effects.

The sequencer graphics are aligned with a live audio waveform - the idea is that the display mirrors what's going on in the audio engine.

Switch 2.0 is available now as a Mac AU plugin for $29. Existing users can upgrade for free. Find out more and download a demo on the Sinevibes website.

Sinevibes Switch 2.0