Sinevibes' Alternator plugin synth will make your music move

Sinevibes is best known for its creative effect plugins, but with Alternator, it's come up with what it calls a 'motion synthesizer'.

This monophonic instrument promises a "unique approach" to sound creation that involves every parameter of its engine being sequenced. Each of the three elements - an oscillator, a filter and an effect - has its own step sequencer, meaning that you can change the properties of any given patch in a rhythmical manner.

To keep things simple, all of Alternator's controls can be accessed from a single screen, and the graphics in the sequencers are colour coded. Each preset also has 12 patch snapshots that you can switch between from your MIDI keyboard or by host automation.

You can grab Alternator now for $69 from the Sinevibes website (a demo is also on offer). It's available as an AU plugin for Mac only. Alternatively, you can currently buy the complete collection of Sinevibes plugins (including Alternator) for $225, a 25% discount on the regular price of $299. The price will rise again after 16 May.

Sinevibes Alternator features

Sound engine

Monophonic synthesizer with all sound engine parameters controlled via three independent sequencers.

Oscillator: tracks for gate, waveform (saw, square, FM sine, waveshaped sine), pitch and pitch modulation envelope.

Filter: tracks for filter type (low-pass, high-pass, band-pass, band-reject), frequency and frequency modulation envelope.

Effect: tracks for effect type (frequency shifter, phaser, flanger, decimator), parameter and parameter modulation envelope.

Each sequencer has its own step count, duration, timing, swing, and lag settings.

12 separate parameter snapshots in a single preset, switchable via MIDI keyboard or host automation.

Interface

Fluid sequencer graphics that visually reflect timing and swing settings.

Multiple utility functions for copying, looping and shifting individual sequences or whole snapshots.

Support for multi-touch gestures and force touch on compatible trackpad devices.

Support for high-resolution Retina screens.

Compatibility