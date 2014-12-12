Should Lego make Daft Punk Minifigures?

We've seen Superheroes, movie characters and many others get the Lego Minifigure treatment, and if one fan of both Daft Punk and the iconic brick building system gets his way, it won't be Too Long before Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter are immortalised in plastic, too.

These Fresh figures are the brainchild of Autorazr, who has proposed a Daft Punk set on the Lego Ideas website. He suggests that this should include instruments, a stage set and - of course - the band members wearing their trademark helmets.

If this is going to become a reality, the first thing that needs to happen is for the project to get 10,000 supporters. With that milestone reached, Lego would review the proposal and decide whether or not to turn it into a set.

We certainly hope that Autorazr will Get Lucky, as we've developed an Instant Crush on these little guys. Show your support on the Lego Ideas website.

(Via Synthtopia)