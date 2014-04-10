Shit Robot - We Got A Love

Marcus Lambkin drops his second studio album as Shit Robot with We Got A Love. Released via DFA Records, the imprint the eclectic producer has almost exclusively appeared on since his 2006 debut, the record is collaboration-heavy, just like his 2010 debut, From the Cradle to the Rave.

The new album includes Nancy Whang, Reggie Watts, Hip-House master Lidell Townsell, Museum of Love, Luke Jenner plus Australian singer Holly Backler. The star-studded cast helps create diversity and a constantly evolving sense of energy that gives this record a fresh and unique sound. It sounds like the creative output of one big house party.

Straddling Electro, House, Techno, Disco and Boogie, it is a breathless expression of how free modern Dance music can be when the producer feels assured enough to spread their wings and take on multiple styles and genres at once.

There are plenty of wonky pianos, stabbing synths, melodic basslines, shimmering guitars and bat-shit crazy electronics at play here, ensuring that We Got A Love is as fun and exciting as it is unique and forward-thinking.

3.5 out of 5