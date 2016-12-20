Sander Van Doorn: the 10 tracks that blew my mind

Known for his versatility and leading-edge production style, Sander Van Doorn has been one of the key protagonists in EDM’s rise. Over a decade into his career, the DJ from Eindhoven is not only famed for his studio releases, but his ability to fire-up a crowd, with big sets powered by huge builds and massive drops.

Van Doorn began his recording career in 2004 as a tech-trance artist before becoming a DJ, where he gained his reputation for blurring the lines between trance, pop and rock with notorious banging remixes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys. Early residencies included Ibiza’s Judgment Sunday and the Gallery in London.

As a producer, Van Doorn can add two studio albums to his legacy of remixes, while his numerous singles regularly top the Beatport charts. He also continues to run his own DOORN Records and the monthly radio show, Identity, where Van Doorn delivers the freshest new trance and house tracks, including guest mixes and classic from the vaults.

Inspirational to many, click through the gallery to find out what inspires Van Doorn with his personal choice of killer tracks and remixes...