Sander Van Doorn: the 10 tracks that blew my mind
Known for his versatility and leading-edge production style, Sander Van Doorn has been one of the key protagonists in EDM’s rise. Over a decade into his career, the DJ from Eindhoven is not only famed for his studio releases, but his ability to fire-up a crowd, with big sets powered by huge builds and massive drops.
Van Doorn began his recording career in 2004 as a tech-trance artist before becoming a DJ, where he gained his reputation for blurring the lines between trance, pop and rock with notorious banging remixes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys. Early residencies included Ibiza’s Judgment Sunday and the Gallery in London.
As a producer, Van Doorn can add two studio albums to his legacy of remixes, while his numerous singles regularly top the Beatport charts. He also continues to run his own DOORN Records and the monthly radio show, Identity, where Van Doorn delivers the freshest new trance and house tracks, including guest mixes and classic from the vaults.
Moby - Natural Blues
“This track simply has an amazing feel to it. In terms of the vocals and the rhythm, they just take you to another place. A lot of people might think this is a strange-sounding track, but I actually think it’s very innovative. It’s a sound you really don’t hear that much - if at all – these days.
“I recently remixed this track as well, and it's one of those tracks that you never forget because it really gets stuck inside your head. This track can't be missed at any of my shows!”
Oxia - Domino
“This is one of those tracks that definitely has a really big impact on all the dancefloors. Besides being a really timeless track, it also brings up a lot of memories for me. The melody is very heavy, but it’s also beautiful at the same time. The melodic tones and the way the music drives through the whole song just blows me away every single time I hear it.
“I’ve heard that there’s a remake coming in 2017 because it’s the 10-year anniversary of its release, so I’m looking forward to that!
Sigur Rós - Untitled #8
"I have to say that the effort and feeling that was put into this track just amazes me. It sounds so diverse and you really don't know what to expect at certain points. This might not be your average song, but it's definitely become a really inspiring song to me."
Cygnus X - The Orange Theme
“This is by far my most favorite track out of all that I’ve listed here. It’s a classic Trance song and it never bores me. This song really takes me back to the times when Trance had just begun to emerge as a genre and started to become big. This is a track you can't miss in any Trance playlist. Best. Melody. Ever.”
Röyksopp - Sordid Affair (Maceo Plex remix)
“When I first heard it this Royksopp track, I immediately felt the effort that was put into it. It's a very deep track and the lyrics really moved me. It’s also a track that my wife to be and I often listen to together; it has a special meaning for us.”
Daft Punk - High Life
“Daft Punk never fails in what they manage to produce. This is the eighth track of their second studio album Discovery. It actually features a sample of an older song written by Tavares.
“This track really shows how they have created their own sound throughout the years and is definitely a track I would play in my sets.”
Marco V - Simulated
“This is one of those Trance anthems that'll stay in your head for a while. I feel like this track really takes you on a journey from the beginning till the end.
“This is definitely one of my favorite Trance anthems out there, and if you haven’t checked it out yet, you should!”
The Killers - Spaceman (Sander van Doorn remix)
“This is a remix that I did for The Killers' song Spaceman. They actually contacted me to remix the track and I was blown away by their request. At the beginning, I knew this was an amazing project and I gave it my all.
“The first cut was actually the one we chose after the remastering stage. I’m really proud of the result because it ended up being completely different from the original. From the build up to the outro, I think it worked out pretty well!”
Henry Saiz - Lucero Del Alba
“A very deep track that gives real meaning to the sounds featured in it. Yet again, this is a track that really takes you on a journey and has the right amount of climax at the right moment.
“It’s uplifting but very dark at the same time, and that’s what makes this record so special and unique. It sounds very majestic in all situations, whether you hear it at a festival or somewhere in a club.”
Purple Haze - Hymn 2.0
“One of the tracks I produced under the alias Purple Haze. It’s one of those projects that I really enjoyed producing. Whenever I play this in one of my sets, you can see the atmosphere change in a good way.
“I really like the trancey sound to this and I hope to return to this sound one day. In fact, this day might come very soon, so keep your eyes and ears open!”
