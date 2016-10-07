Propellerhead goes the extra mile with its Parsec 2 Reason synth

Released in 2013, Propellerhead's Parsec Rack Extension was a worthy addition to the Reason rack, and now this futuristic synth has arrived at version 2.

Promising the sound of additive synthesis in an easy-to-use interface, this adds 35 new generators (including resynthesized versions of all the wavetables from Reason's Thor synth), five new modifiers and more modulation sources and destinations.

There are also interactive displays that enable you to draw filter curves and pitch and partial envelopes, and give visual feedback on your modifier parameters. You can now route one of the sound engines to the other (A to B), and you get an additional 200 presets.

Check out the video above for an overview, and find out more on the Propellerhead website. Parsec 2 costs $119, though existing users can upgrade for $39.