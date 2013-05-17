Prodigy, Gary Numan, Kraftwerk appear in new eBook

Vince Clarke is just one of many electronic music legends to be interviewed in a new eBook.

Historical interviews with the most famous electro musicians in the world have appeared in a new eBook.

The Electro Legend Interviews features interviews conducted over the past 20 years and taken from the archives of Computer Music and Future Music magazine.

Revealing their music-making techniques and inspirations are: Aphex Twin, Gary Numan, The Prodigy's Liam Howlett, Vince Clarke, Kraftwerk's WolfgangFlür, Moby, Hot Chip, Alec Empire and Ultravox's Midge Ure.

Available for just £2.99, the book sheds light on The Prodigy's place in the early rave scene, with Liam Howlett explaining in a 1993 interview that"When rave dies there are always going to be people who will still want to dance, so as long as we keep coming out with original songs we'll still be around..."

Meanwhile, Gary Numan discusses his classic Replicas album. Addressing the cover art, he says: "The character on the cover is called a Machman - he's looking out on the world, looking out at the park. Outside of the park, there's a man in a grey coat and a grey hat, which was a ghost I saw when I was much younger…"

Elsewhere reclusive genius Aphex Twin gives one of his only ever interviews. "If you plan to be good at anything, it has to happen using your own ideas. It's inevitable. It's exactly like natural selection," he muses.

Speaking exclusively about the early days of Kraftwerk, WolfgangFlürcomments: "We were young, shy and childish! We loved to construct things and we never thought we would get famous from that."

The book also features Vince Clarke revealing his computer music-making secrets. "Once you've got the hang of the computer and the software," he says, "then you've still got to write the songs…"

And discussing the history of Ultravox, Midge Ure reveals that: "In those early days, a lot of musicians saw synths as electronic guitars. We just started going bang-bang-bang. Suddenly, you got this blast of unearthly noise and it changed the musical landscape."

Buy The Electro Legend Interviews now for your eBook reader.