Pro producer guide, part 8: maximizing your mix

MusicRadar has, once again, teamed up with Steinberg and top Cubase expert and producer Bruce Aisher for a new series of videos where we'll be looking at creating a track from start to finish.

We've already looked at recording, collaboration and various other aspects, now it's time to get down to the business-end of your project - mixing. We will be looking at the environment you'll be mixing in and ways Cubase can help you out at this critical stage of your production.

For the rest of this 10-part series, in association with Steinberg, check out the hub page.