Plugin Boutique VirtualCZ emulates classic '80s Casio synths

If you were making electronic back in the '80s, you may recall Casio's CZ range of digital synths, which used phase distortion synthesis to create their sounds. Now Plugin Boutique is seeking to introduce these sounds to a new generation of producers with the VirtualCZ software synth.

Designed for producing pad, lead, bass, percussion and rave organ sounds, VirtualCZ models the original synth engine (it can actually load and transmit CZ SysEx patches) while also offering simpler editing controls, switchable envelope generators and Unison modes.

A feature list is below, and we're told that VirtualCZ will be shipping in mid September at an introductory price of £59.95. It'll be available via the Plugin Boutique website.

VirtualCZ features