Plugin Alliance's Sandman Pro is 'unlike any other delay available'

Plugin Alliance and Unfiltered Audio have announced a major new version of Sandman, their popular delay/looper plugin, Sandman, which is aptly named Sandman Pro.

The new version represents a complete overhaul of the original and offers a slew of new features, including seven new delay modes.

Classic Tape mode adds virtual tape saturation, wow and flutter to traditional delay effects and to unorthodox loops and grains.

Multi-Tap mode delivers 16 simultaneous delay lines that can be used to create massive doubling, ensemble and echo effects. The Reverse mode, meanwhile, produces click-free, haunting reverse echoes.

Using Modern Instant mode, Sandman Pro's delay time can be dramatically modulated to morph flanging or doubling effects into long echo trails in realtime without producing audible pitch artifacts.

The dual-mono Pitch Shifter mode is ideal for vocal harmonies, classic shimmer effects, metallic textures and more, while the Glitch Shifter mode adds instability to pitch-shifted signals for unorthodox effects.

It's possible to modulate Sandman Pro's Sleep button in No Echo mode to create stutter and glitch effects in realtime, and the new Echoes section in Sandman Pro includes a stereo feedback network and a Diffusion control, blending any delay tail you create into thick reverberant pads.

Plugin Alliance and Unfiltered Audio believe it's the plugin's extreme versatility that sets Sandman Pro apart from competing products. "Capable of creating any and all delay-based effects - and never-before-heard sounds that transform mixes, FX tracks for film and live performances - Sandman Pro is unlike anything else currently available."

Until the end of October 2016, Plugin Alliance will be offering Sandman Pro for $29 as an upgrade (70% off normal price of $99) while first-time Sandman Pro buyers get the streamlined Sandman for free.

The plugin is available in AAX native, VST and AU formats for Mac OS 10.8 or higher and Windows 7 through 10. The new Pro edition is available as a fully-functional 14-day demo from the Plugin Alliance website.

Sandman Pro features