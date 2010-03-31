More

Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon: the 8-bit version

By

The Moon8 cover art.
The Moon8 cover art.

For many people, even sitting down to listen to the whole of Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon is a stretch, so imagine the level of commitment required to create a note-by-note cover version of the album in an 8-bit NES video game style.

That's exactly what Canadian video game programmer and synth musician Brad Smith has done, though, and he's now letting the world listen to his so-called Moon8 project.

The whole thing was sequenced in FamiTracker and the sound rendered with NSFplug. Final editing was done in good old Audacity.

You can download the album as a zip file of MP3s from the Moon8 website, where you'll also find YouTube links to the songs. Enjoy.

(Via Kotaku)