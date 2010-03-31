Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon: the 8-bit version

For many people, even sitting down to listen to the whole of Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon is a stretch, so imagine the level of commitment required to create a note-by-note cover version of the album in an 8-bit NES video game style.

That's exactly what Canadian video game programmer and synth musician Brad Smith has done, though, and he's now letting the world listen to his so-called Moon8 project.

The whole thing was sequenced in FamiTracker and the sound rendered with NSFplug. Final editing was done in good old Audacity.

You can download the album as a zip file of MP3s from the Moon8 website, where you'll also find YouTube links to the songs. Enjoy.

(Via Kotaku)