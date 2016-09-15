Output says that Substance is "a new breed of bass engine"

Output has expanded its growing product line with Substance, which it's billing as a "completely new breed of bass engine".

This enables you to choose three source sounds and layer them up. You can then get busy with layer and global FX, filters, modulation options, an arpeggiator, 'flux control' and macros. Sound sources include everything from processed electric and acoustic basses, real brass sections and analogue synths.

"Our goal with Substance was to create a bass engine that was not focused on emulation, but rather, on pushing the envelope with creative and powerful new sounds," says Output Founder Gregg Lehrman. "It's our most sophisticated engine to date and you can really get a sense of that from the first note."

Substance is available now for PC and Mac and runs in NI's Kontakt or the free Kontakt Player (version 5.5.1 or higher). It's available now priced at $199, and you can find out more on the Output website.

Output Substance features