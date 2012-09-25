New Myspace video preview

It's easy to forget that Myspace was once the place to be for both established and up-and-coming musicians. The rise of Facebook has seen it fade into the background in recent years, but with a completely new design on the way, Myspace is aiming for a second coming.

The preview video above showcases some of what the new Myspace has to offer. As with its predecessor, it seems that music is very much at the centre of things - Justin Timberlake is one of the site's backers and he features heavily in the clip.

The new Myspace certainly looks pretty slick, but whether the brand can recover remains to be seen. You can register for an invite on the new Myspace site.