NAMM 2015: Arturia reveals more about its 'high-end' audio interface

Ahead of its now confirmed launch at the 2015 NAMM Show in January, Arturia has revealed a little more about the audio interface that it's working on.

We still don't have a name or specs, but the company says that the device will be "a high-end solution, competing in the top-tier market segment". We're guessing that also means that it won't be cheap.

Arturia also confirms that this will be a portable interface that's easy to use and will be "the best-sounding, and most well-connected device with the lowest-latency on the market today."

Bullish talk, certainly - you can find out more about why Arturia thinks that the market needs this interface in the video above and on its website. The big reveal will be on 22 January.