NAMM 2013: Samson reveals new mini MIDI controllers

NAMM 2013: Samson has previewed a range of new mini MIDI controllers that are designed for musicians on the go. Find out more in Future Music's video above, which also includes an overview of the company's new monitors.

The forthcoming Graphite Mini keyboard range comprises 32- and 25-note models, both of which have mini keys and touchstrip controllers. The smaller version looks particularly appealing, also benefiting from banks of knobs and drum pads.

There are also mini pad and mixer controllers on the way. The former of these positions its pads chromatically so that they can be played not only rhythmically, but also like a keyboard.

Expect to see all of these devices in early summer. Projected prices are $79.99 for the 32-note Graphite Mini, $69.99 for the 25-note Graphite Mini and $59.99 each for the pad and mixer controllers.

We'd expect to see more details in due course on the Samson website.