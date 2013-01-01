NAMM 2013: Koma Kontrol Surface is CV touchscreen controller

NAMM 2013: If you're an old-school hardware analogue synth owner who fancies getting busy with a bit of touchscreen control, Koma's forthcoming Kontrol Surface might be for you.

This is a 2-axis touchscreen CV controller. Each channel (X and Y) has one CV output, one inverted CV output and a manual gate output.

What's more, there's also a Pro version of the controller in the works that supports MIDI and has a third axis - a capacitive sensor underneath the touch controller that measures the amount of surface that's covered.

Both versions of the Kontrol Surface will be up and running at the Winter NAMM show 2013 in January and shipping by the end of the first quarter of next year.

For now, check out the video above or learn more at the Koma website.