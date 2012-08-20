My favourite synths: Eats Everything

Bristol-based underground house hero Eats Everything tells us about two of his favourite plug-in instruments.

Eats Everything: “I love this one because of the craziness that ensues once it’s assigned to a channel! Razor is so great to tweak, and you can get the most mental sounds just by playing around. It is essentially a dubstep synth, but I use it for nasty atmospheres and crazy bass whooshes.

“It’s a really solid piece of kit that never ceases to amaze me. It is bloody CPU-hungry, though, which is the only reason I don’t use it all the time!”

