My favourite synths: Eats Everything
Native Instruments Razor
Bristol-based underground house hero Eats Everything tells us about two of his favourite plug-in instruments.
Eats Everything: “I love this one because of the craziness that ensues once it’s assigned to a channel! Razor is so great to tweak, and you can get the most mental sounds just by playing around. It is essentially a dubstep synth, but I use it for nasty atmospheres and crazy bass whooshes.
“It’s a really solid piece of kit that never ceases to amaze me. It is bloody CPU-hungry, though, which is the only reason I don’t use it all the time!”
Rob Papen SubBoomBass
“I discovered this synth about a year and a half ago. Previously I had been making all my bass sounds with the Ableton sampler and manipulating them to death to get what I wanted. Then I found this little beauty and realised that for all the hours I’d spent tweaking the bass sounds I’d sampled with D16 Devastor and various different EQs and compressors, I could have been using this.
“SubBoomBass is preloaded with great presets - they only need a few tweaks to get them where you need them for compression, limiting and so on. For me it’s the most powerful bass tool on the market.”
Eats Everything's Jagged Elbow EP is out now on Pets Recordings