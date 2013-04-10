Musikmesse 2013: Arturia KeyLab MIDI keyboard controllers announced

Image 1 of 3 Arturia KeyLab 49: click through for the other models. Arturia KeyLab 49 Image 2 of 3 Arturia KeyLab 61 Image 3 of 3 Arturia KeyLab 25

MUSIKMESSE 2013: Arturia has already announced one new MIDI keyboard this year in the shape of the MiniLab, but in Frankfurt it's announcing a whole new range of controllers under the KeyLab banner.

This contains the standard complement of 25-, 49- and 61-note devices, each of which comes with a varying number of physical controls. There are full-size keys on all of the models, with the two larger ones also benefiting from aftertouch capability.

All three keyboards ship with Arturia's Analog Lab software which features over 5000 classic synth presets.

More below or on the Arturia website. Prices and release dates are to be confirmed.

Music software and hardware company Arturia is proud to launch its KeyLab range of professional-grade MIDI keyboard controllers with all-new accompanying Analog Lab synthesizer software at Musikmesse 2013...

As implied by name, KeyLab 25 features 25 keys with velocity sensitivity for performance flexibility. As such, it's the smallest, most lightweight, and simplest member of this trio of professional-grade MIDI keyboard controllers, ideally suited to travelling musicians, mobile music producers, and performance-orientated DJs alike.

Complementing that full-size keyboard is a feature-packed panel bristling with controls, including two clickable encoders; 12 encoders; nine sliders; pitch bend and modulation wheels; six backlit transport controls; 15 backlit buttons; octave up/down buttons; and an informative 32-digit LED screen to enrich the performance experience and aid speedy software navigation. Its rugged aluminium construction with eye-catching wooden end cheeks combine to heighten its status as a highly-capable controller compatible with any third-party software and hardware, helped by the bundled MIDI Control Center software. Rear panel-mounted MIDI IN, MIDI OUT, Expression Pedal, Sustain Pedal, Aux foot switch, Breath control, and USB connections complete communication with the outside musical world.

The larger KeyLab 49 and KeyLab 61 MIDI keyboard controllers maximise performance and expression further still, thanks to their respective 49- and 61-note full-size keyboards boasting both aftertouch and velocity sensitivity, and are designed to easily integrate into any studio or stage setup. The bigger is better maxim again comes into play here as KeyLab 49 and KeyLab 61 feature an even more extensive set of physical controls with an additional 16 backlit pressure-sensitive pads — perfect for beat-making purposes or triggering chords.

KeyLab 25, KeyLab 49, and KeyLab 61 all come complete with an all-new version of Arturia's Analog Lab synthesizer software solution. With all-important parameters pre-mapped to the MIDI keyboard controllers themselves, users have hands-on, instant control over the huge library of 5,000 presets by internationally-renowned sound designers. These presets are taken from all eight of Arturia's acclaimed TAE® (True Analog Emulation) synthesis-powered Mini V, Modular V, CS-80V, ARP2600 V, Jupiter-8V, Prophet 5, Prophet VS, and Oberheim SEM V soft synths, as well as the Wurlitzer V software recreation of the classic Wurlitzer 200A electric piano, providing the immediacy of a hardware synthesizer with the flexibility of a software-based solution. Moreover, Multi mode allows several sounds to be played simultaneously with the addition of effects, layer/split functions, and a Chord mode — perfect for getting the most out of those TAE® soft synths without having to delve deeper into sound design. And with 200 Multi patches conveniently organised by musical genre, inspiration and creativity are a given, thanks to Analog Lab!

25, 49, or 61 keys; velocity sensitivity or velocity sensitivity and aftertouch; beat-making or breath control... whatever your performance preference, there's a KeyLab MIDI keyboard controller to suit with Analog Lab to boot. Let your musical ideas flow forth with the greatest of ease with these superb-sounding software/hardware hybrid synthesis combos!