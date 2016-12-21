Mercuriall Audio fires up its Marshall-modelling Spark amp sim plugin

Mercuriall Audio Software has been up to its guitar amp modelling tricks again, this time releasing a plugin known as Spark. This is said to incorporate the company's latest technology, and models four Marshall tube amps, four cabs, four overdrive pedals and a set of spatial effects.

Spark features a model of a push-pull power amp on pentodes, and when you turn up the Master control, you're promised the same level of saturation you'd get from a real Marshall. The gain and other controls are also said to feel natural.

Read more: Free The Tone Fire Mist FM-1V Overdrive

You can mix the sound from two mics, and there are three models to choose from. As well as the four overdrive pedals you also get a noise gate on the input, along with chorus, delay and reverb effects.

You can find out more and download a demo on the Mercuriall Audio website. Spark's full price is $120, but you can get it for $99 until 23 December. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.