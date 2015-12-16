Me in my studio: ticktock

Blending a sci-fi sensibility with some pop production polish, electronica artist ticktock (AKA Sebastian Zieler) has been setting tongues wagging recently with the release of two EPs.

The latest of these, Fault Lines, was released earlier this month, and envisages a positive future for us. “Where the last EP [TCOLT] was all Riddley Walker, everything-has-fallen stuff, Fault Lines is a future that succeeded,” says ticktock of his 5-track release. “Machines think, minds are expanding - and at the same time, it’s all green and lush and in harmony with nature. It’s techno-optimistic sci-fi, really. Hopeful and longing fantasy.”

You can listen to Fault Lines now on SoundCloud, and while you're doing that, click through the gallery and discover the gear that was used to create it, as ticktock discusses his studio essentials.