Me in my studio: Pepe Deluxé

Eclectic Finnish pop outfit Pepe Deluxé describe their fourth album Queen Of The Wave as “an esoteric pop opera in three parts.”

As the band prepare to release a deluxe edition of the record, mainman Jari Salo (aka James Spectrum) gives us a personal tour of the gear, locations, clergymen, caves and power plants behind the album’s creation.

“My name is Jari Salo aka James Spectrum, and me and my colleague Paul Mamström are the captains of a sonic ship called Pepe Deluxé. Somewhat similar to starship Enterprise, we explore strange worlds, seek out ancient civilizations and boldly go where no man has gone before.

“We also make music for presidential elections, escapologists, comic book characters and the largest musical instruments in the world.”