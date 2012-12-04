Me in my studio: Moullinex

"A few of the synths here including the Roland System 100m, Octave Cat and Korg Mono/Poly. All CV/Gate interfacing is done with the Doepfer MCV4. I'm gonna switch to Expert Sleepers' Silent Way soon, though.

"There's also a couple of drum machines: Sequential Drum Traks, Korg DDD-1 and a few guitar pedals too, which I tend to use on everything."