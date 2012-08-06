Me in my studio: Jori Hulkkonen

"Hello, I'm Jori Hulkkonen and this is my studio. The AlppIVhouz studio, is the 4th in the series of my Alppihouz-studios. The original one I named after the part of the city where I recorded in Oulu at the time, Alppila, and the name kinda stuck from there, thru Helsinki to now Turku.

"I've had this place now for 5 years. It's a great location in the center of the city and a five minute walk from my home. It's soundproof, has a window, and it has enough space for my recordcollection and all the gear, plus there's a lounge with a pool table, football table and my old Atari 2600!

"The idea with this studio is to have the hardware on one wall, separated from the computer allowing me to have different methods of working, and also enabling me to do my radioshows here, record vocals and even accommodate the accidental studio guest."