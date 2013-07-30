Me in my studio: Hervé Salters of Burning House

"At the top of the list of kit and pictured in this photo is my Hohner Clavinet C, which reigns supreme. Made famous by people like Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock, the Clavinet C is an authentic funk beast. It’s got strings inside, similar to those of an electric guitar, and when you press a key you’re basically tapping or slapping the string.

"It’s an instrument that begs to be played percussively, with syncopations. Very early on as a teenager I developed a pretty rhythmic approach to keyboard playing. When I first laid my hands on the Clav, I knew I’d found my weapon of choice.

"I also own a Clavinet D6, which is the more common one. But the pick-up microphone on the C is more to my taste - it cuts through with more rawness. And when you run it through effect pedals, it goes wild. This is the keyboard we used on Burning House for the all the fuzz parts that sound like distorted guitars."