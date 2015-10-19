Me in my studio: Garibay

As befits a man who has a string of production credits on Lady Gaga's Born This Way album and is also known for his work with U2, Britney Spears and Shakira, Los Angeles-based Fernando Garibay (now operating simply as Garibay) has a self-built studio complex to die for.

He recently released a surprise EP with Kylie Minogue, which also features Shaggy, Sam Sparro and Giorgio Moroder.

"I've been really excited about all the projects I've been working on recently here at Paradise Studios," says Garibay. "It's really wonderful to have a direct channel of communication with my audience through my Garibay moniker.

"With my recent release, Kylie + Garibay, I had the pleasure of just making music with my friend, and one of my absolute favourite artists, Kylie Minogue. With no agenda we set out to write songs from the heart, right here at Paradise Studios. For the first time ever I am pleased to give MusicRadar a glimpse of my workspace."

We're very pleased he did too because, as you're about to discover, Paradise Studios is fully deserving of its name...

