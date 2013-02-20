Me in my studio: Don Rimini

"Hello my name is Don Rimini. I live in Paris and work as a DJ and producer. I am also now touring with a live act.

"I just released my new EP called FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). It's a kind of a fun, lowly tribute to my house music heroes, bringing some sexiness into this violent world of ours. For this EP, I didn't actually produce it at home - here are some pics of the studio where I made this EP."