Me in my studio: Crazy P

Crazy P have been getting their electronic disco groove on for almost 20 years now, and 2015's Walk Dance Talk Sing demonstrates that they're in no mood to call time on the party just yet.

We asked founding member Jim Barron to photograph and describe the band's current studio setup, which features classic synths and effects and a laptop running a DAW to bring it all together.

If you want to see this gear put to good use, you can catch the band at one of their forthcoming live dates. Before that, though, click through the gallery and find out where Crazy P's musical magic happens...