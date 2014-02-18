Me in my studio: AMIT

UK-based producer Amit Kamboj has been pioneering his own dub-inflused ‘half-step’ brand of drum ‘n’ bass for over a decade now.

In that time he’s released tracks as AMIT on scene-defining labels including Commercial Suicide, Exit and Metalheadz, touching on Eastern percussion, techno, reggae and more in the process.

Here, ahead of his latest release, The Parallel EP, due 3 March on his own AMAR label and featuring regular vocal collaborator Rani, Kamboj invites us into his studio to give us a tour of some of the gear behind his productions.

AMIT: “Symmetrical setup consisting of a Mackie D8B, Mac Pro & a pair of Alesis Monitor One’s. I’ve tried many pairs of monitor speakers but still revert back to these as I know them so well. When I tell people I still use these they think I am joking.”