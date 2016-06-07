Me in my studio: Alek Fin

For many of us, online collaboration is little more than a concept that we might one day hope to explore, but Californian singer Alek Fin (real name Adam Finkel) and Moscow-based producer Galun have made it a successful reality.

Following the success of previous collaboration Golden, Blinding, the pair recently dropped their new EP Strannik, a dreamy slice of slightly off-kilter electronica.

We asked Alek to photograph and talk us through his essential gear. Click through the gallery to find out more.