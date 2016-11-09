Luftrum 15 brings the sounds of Blade Runner, Stranger Things, Drive and Tron to the Prophet-6 synth

Luftrum Sound Design has created a collection of 100 handcrafted synth patches for the DSI Sequential Prophet-6.

The Luftrum 15 collection features eveything from airy analogue pads to sparkling arpeggios, retro leads, delicate keys and synthwave-style basslines, inspired by synth sound explorers such as Daft Punk, Vangelis, John Carpenter, Royksopp and Jean Michel Jarre.

Luftrum 15 features

100 patches in bank 100-199

Volume controlled to peak at 0 to -2dB at full polyphony

Detailed installation instruction included

Luftrum 15 is available from the Luftrum website for $49, and if you add another soundset to the same shopping cart, you will receive a $7 discount at the checkout.

Don't miss...

Dave Smith Sequential Prophet-6 review

9 ways to get more out of the Sequential Prophet-6