Liine says that its Skram iPad app enables anyone to make music

Liine, developer of the Lemur controller app, has now released a self-contained music making solution for the iPad in the shape of Skram. Having spent years developing music tech solutions for pro artists (including Björk and Daft Punk), its creators say that this is not only extremely accessible, but also offers something for more seasoned musicians.

The premise of Skram is that it hides its complexity behind a simple control set. Sitting at the heart of it is a range of Devices (which make sounds) and Widgets (which trigger these sounds), and there are global features, too.

At launch, the Devices include the eponymous Skram, an acid bass synth, Heatstroke, for washed-out synth tones, the familiar-looking BR-909 drum machine, and the Orphic bell instrument. On the Widget side, you'll find an arpeggiator, a drum sequencer and a pitch sequencer.

More Devices and Widgets are on the way (some of which will be free), as are new features such as 'gesture automation' and expanded synth and sampling engines.

"We realised there was a need for an accessible platform, something to enable fans to make the music they like without feeling patronised" says Liine's CEO Gareth Williams. "We felt that we could build something that inspires existing musicians too, for whom simplicity stimulates creativity, freedom and fun."

Skram is available now on the Apple App Store for the introductory price of £3.99/$4.99