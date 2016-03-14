Lamb's Andy Barlow on his favourite gear and what's next for the band

September sees the 20th anniversary since Lamb’s debut album – are you going to celebrate?

“You're not going to believe this but the meeting that I've just come from now was discussing just that. I can't really say too much about that yet because we've yet to decide, but we're absolutely going to mark it with something.

“I had this whole panic a couple of days ago, because in 1996 stems weren't very common at all - no bands did them, but we insisted on them when we were making our second album Fear of Fours. But from the first album there's nothing, so we've been literally rooting through floppy drives and Akai S1000 data dumps trying to find all the parts.

“In theory, we want to look at doing a repackage and touring the first album, but it's still being discussed.”

How has your use of technology changed over the past two decades?

“Our first album was pre computers being able to record audio. We had a four track - it was actually New Order's that they lent to us, but we only had three channels and one of them didn’t work so we had to bounce stuff down.

“Going from two channels to unlimited channels is obviously a massive change, but our first album was probably the quickest to make. We had one effects unit, one compressor and two channels of audio, so having unlimited track counts is not actually that great for creativity, especially if you've got unlimited time as well because there’s nothing to work against to bring the creativity out."

So having more gear, and therefore choice, doesn't necessarily make the creative process any quicker?

“I think it's how you use it. On our last album, we didn't care what we used gear-wise we just wanted to do it quickly. That was the mission statement. We went in with the idea of going in fresh and not overthinking it, the beginner’s mind theory where your first idea is exactly the right idea and you don't have to pick it apart or try a thousand sounds. And that worked really well.

“My two favourite Lamb albums are the first and last one, and they were both the quickest to do and finished in six months.”