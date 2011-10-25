Koma Elektronik BD101 and FT201 pedals

Image 1 of 7 Hand-built loveliness BD101 Image 2 of 7 Great looking switches BD101 close Image 3 of 7 BD101 overview Image 4 of 7 matching style FT201 Image 5 of 7 FT201close up Image 6 of 7 FT201close up switch Image 7 of 7 FT201overview

These two new analogue, bouqtiue, stompers are from little known German company, Koma Elektronik. There's two pedals on offer; the BD101 analog gate/delay and theFT201 analogue state variable filter/10 step sequencer.

So what do these floor boxes have going for them (besides the catchy names)? One thing is for sure, these handmade pedals look at set to line up beside your Moogerfoogers with ease.

Check out the info from Koma Elektronik below

KOMA BD101

Mangle and cut your sound apart with an innovative voltage controlled analog delay circuit in combination with a fully adjustable wide frequency range gate. It sounds like you´re playing your instrument on the porch outside of your house and inside your amp is slowly sinking in the toilet, CV controlled of course. This might sound strange, but that´s just what this pedal is about: create weird resonant frequencies, shift between heavy delayed and cranked sounds and super short pulses, with whatever instrument you want to plug into it. The BD101 comes standard with a solid footswitch, multiple inputs, true bypass, an audio and control voltage patchbay and our new innovative expression controller. Freak out!

KOMA FT201

Find the sweet spot in your sound and tickle it with the KOMA FT201, our voltage controlled vactrol state variable filter combined with a 10 step sequencer. As with all sweet spots you can approach it in two completely different ways: either you circle around it in a delicate manner, play with the overtones and resonant frequencies or you blast out the random function and let the madness begin! The FT201, a sweet lady, who brings sexy back into your overall sound. Kadeng! The FT201 comes standard with a solid footswitch, bandpass, lowpasss and highpass outputs at the same time, an audio and control voltage patchbay and our new innovative expression controller. Happy searching!

The BD101 is available from the KOMA Elektronik website for €329 while the FT201 is priced at €349