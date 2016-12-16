Klevgrand's latest synth can create "thriving and organic" pad sounds

At the risk of stating the obvious, allow us to inform you that Klevgrand's new Pads instruments specialises in the creation of "thriving and organic" pad sounds.

It comprises a wavetable synth with a noise/grain generator and a high-cut filter. There's also a 'wobbler', which detunes the waveforms and creates inconsistencies to bring a kind of 'analogue unpredictably' to proceedings.

As usual with Klevgrand, this is an iOS and plugin instrument. On the desktop side, Pads is compatible with PC and Mac and runs in VST/AU formats.

The iOS version is available on the Apple App Store priced at £3.99/$4.99, and the desktop version can be purchased from the Klevgrand website for $12.99. These are introductory prices.

Klevgrand Pads features