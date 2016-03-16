Just Be: the 10 records that changed my life

“How does one choose one track from one of the greatest bands with a catalogue as extensive as theirs? Well, while I was trying to be one of the cool kids at school with the electro and hip-hop, I also became a massive Mode fan, with my classmate at the geekier end of the classroom. I bought all their albums.

“I have a story about the band that is very special. We got to meet them in the ‘80s and got records signed and photos with the band. Then, as my career developed, I was asked by the band to remix Dream On for their Exciter album.

“I was almost done with the remix when Terry Francis (fellow DJ) called me to tell me that a mutual friend had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. I was really cut up, and I stayed all night in the studio and rewrote the whole track and did a new version. I named the mix (Bushwacka’s Tough Guy remix) after the nickname of our friend, and donated the fees to his hospice treatment, went to see him and gave him the record with his name on it.

“A few months later, when Depeche Mode hit Wembley, Dave Gahan got on the mic and said the next track was for someone special out there and proceeded to play the song, dedicated to our man. So moving.

“Then a few year later, I was playing at the Benicassim festival in Valencia and Andy Fletcher sent someone to come and find me. When I met him he told me he was a big fan and was buying all my records! I couldn’t believe it. This was the biggest moment for me in my musical history! I told him about meeting him aged 13, and now again like this!”