John Tejada's favourite music software

“I’ve always wanted a real H3000, but never bought one. I ended up with an Eclipse, and Space and Time Factor pedals instead, but I always felt I’d missed out as the H3000 is such a classic! It’s been used by everyone influential to me and is a fully modular effects device.

“So, the newly released H3000 native plugin was an instant buy. It’s a really fun nostalgic tool that will never really go out of style. I was afraid the sound would be a bit smaller than you’d get with the hardware, but it is definitely a big Eventide sound. The CPU load is really moderate as well, which is great for opening multiple instances.”

John’s latest album, The Predicting Machine, is out now on Kompakt.