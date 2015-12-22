Is the Schwerkraftmaschine compressor from Tegeler Audio the most intelligent yet?

Tegeler Audio has announced its latest compressor, the Schwerkraftmaschine which is quite possibly the most intelligent compressor yet.
Featuring 11 compression modes, the Schwerkraftmaschine can "emulate the behaviour of any existing compressor". The unit comes with a plugin and combined with the motorised potentiometers; settings can be recalled at anytime in your DAW and anywhere over a network.
The 'gravity machine' also features a side-chain filter which determines the frequency range the compressor will respond to, shown in the video below.
Features include:
- 11 compression modes
- DAW control via the plugin
- Network connection
- Side-chain filter
- Stereo device
- Transformer balanced inputs and output
- Frequency response: 20 - 40,000 Hz +/- 1.5dB
- Internal power supply (25W) with a high-end toroidal transformer
- Height: 132mm (3U), Width: 483mm, Depth: 250mm
The Schwerkraftmaschine is in production now and will be available soon for €3499. For ordering and more information check out the Tegeler Audio website.