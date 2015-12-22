Is the Schwerkraftmaschine compressor from Tegeler Audio the most intelligent yet?

Tegeler Audio has announced its latest compressor, the Schwerkraftmaschine which is quite possibly the most intelligent compressor yet.

Featuring 11 compression modes, the Schwerkraftmaschine can "emulate the behaviour of any existing compressor". The unit comes with a plugin and combined with the motorised potentiometers; settings can be recalled at anytime in your DAW and anywhere over a network.

The 'gravity machine' also features a side-chain filter which determines the frequency range the compressor will respond to, shown in the video below.

Features include:

11 compression modes

DAW control via the plugin

Network connection

Side-chain filter

Stereo device

Transformer balanced inputs and output

Frequency response: 20 - 40,000 Hz +/- 1.5dB

Internal power supply (25W) with a high-end toroidal transformer

Height: 132mm (3U), Width: 483mm, Depth: 250mm

The Schwerkraftmaschine is in production now and will be available soon for €3499. For ordering and more information check out the Tegeler Audio website.