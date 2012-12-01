iOS music making advent calendar: get NanoStudio for half price

NanoStudio: get all the fun for half the price.

As Christmas looms scarily into view a group of iOS music making bloggers has joined with various app developers to come up with a different special offer for every day of December leading up to the 25th.

It is, in many respects, an iOS music making Advent calendar, and there's a very sweet deal to kick things off.

For 1 December only Blip Interactive's marvellous NanoStudio is being offered at half the regular price of £10.49/€14.99, so if you've been thinking about buying it, today's the day to make the purchase on the Apple App Store.

Look out for more deals throughout the month.